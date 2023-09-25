25 Sep 2023

Share

As electric shift stalls, Volkswagen weighs up savings

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Overhead shot of fast charging station for electric vehicles using green energy.
Overhead shot of fast charging station for electric vehicles using green energy.
Getty Images

Volkswagen's factory in the heart of the east German city of Dresden was conceived as a showcase for the auto giant's electric future but on a September afternoon the production line stands still.

Rather than serving as a shining example, the site, where the group's flagship electric model ID.3 is finished, is more of an illustration of the challenges facing Volkswagen's transition away from internal combustion engines.

Production of battery-powered vehicles at the plant is small scale and slower than its foreign rivals, which have left the storied German group for dust.

Chinese and American carmakers, such as BYD and Tesla, are well ahead of Volkswagen on the key components needed to make electric vehicles -- notably in the area of battery technology.

Volkswagen is pouring tens of billions of euros into its pivot to electric vehicles. But with the economic outlook less than rosy, chief executive Oliver Blume has pledged to "work hard" on cutting costs to boost performance.

The slashing of 269 temporary posts at another key e-cars factory in nearby Zwickau recently has raised questions about the future of the workforce in Dresden, where only around 35 cars are produced every day out of the daily total of 40 000 made by Volkswagen worldwide.

The group this week admitted that it is "currently examining, with an open mind, how the (Dresden) site can be oriented in a sustainable and future-proof manner", even as it insisted that "no adaptations are planned in the short-term".

There were "no plans to stop production" of batter-powered cars at the plant, stressed Christian Sommer, spokesman for the Volkswagen unit in Saxony, after talks between workers and management.

VW executives were also at pains to underline that the jobs of some 300 people employed at the Dresden plant are safe for the time being.

But the emblematic plant's purpose may have to be reimagined as Volkswagen's electric ambitions struggle to get off the ground.

'Weak market'

On a tour of the "Transparent Factory" in Dresden, the future of the plant is also a question posed by visitors and answered equivocally. One bemused guest wonders why the factory is not running full-time if the wait time for a new VW ID.3 is still around six months.

Volkswagen sold 321 000 battery-powered vehicles in the first half of 2023 -- about 50 percent more than in the same period last year and roughly seven percent of its total sales.

But the sector has been blighted by low levels of demand.

"The car market is weak because the world economy is weak," Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer of the Centre Automotive Research told AFP.

High inflation and the end of key government subsidy schemes have dampened the clamour for electric vehicles.

The gloomy economic context adds to the pressure felt by Volkswagen from foreign competitors, which are producing EVs cheaper and faster.

In China, local manufacturers are eating up the share of the domestic market -- a vital source of revenue for Volkswagen, where it had previously been strong.

Fossil fuel cars

At a time when price pressures are intense, Volkswagen will however only be able to present its ID.2all, a model with a starting price of under 25,000 euros, in 2025.

The group is putting over 100 billion euros ($106 billion) into its electric turn over the next five years.

The bulk of the financing will come from sales of its existing range of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

"VW has to earn money with internal combustion engines to cross-finance its electric transformation," Stefan Bratzel, director of the Centre of Automotive Management, told AFP.

He also believes that more job cuts may be needed at VW. At Zwickau, he estimates that 10 percent of the plant's 10 000 workers will be moved on

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
volkswagenautomakerinvestingelectric vehicles
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.41
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.45
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.86
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+1.1%
Platinum
999.87
+0.1%
Palladium
1,027.28
+1.9%
Gold
2,355.06
+1.1%
Silver
30.48
+3.3%
Brent Crude
86.24
-0.4%
Top 40
73,682
+1.5%
All Share
80,773
+1.7%
Resource 10
60,906
+3.0%
Industrial 25
108,517
+0.8%
Financial 15
19,048
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and...

03 Jul

WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and new leaders
The economic and social impact of illness

03 Jul

The economic and social impact of illness
Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards

01 Jul

Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24171.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo