AYO Technology flags some irregular expenditure at subsidiary

Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
Iqbal Survé-linked IT group AYO Technology Solutions said on Tuesday it had discovered some alleged irregular expenditure at a subsidiary, though not at a sufficient level that would prompt it to put out a trading statement for its 2023 year.

The matter concerns certain irregular expenditure that occurred at Sizwe Africa IT, a 55%-owned subsidiary of AYO, with an internal audit revealing expenditure by certain employees who did not follow due process and procedures, the group said.

The effect this had on headline earnings per share was between 6.05c and 7.39c, it said, or as much as about R25.4 million. AYO, valued at about R341 million on the JSE, had made a headline loss of about R207 million in its 2022 year. In the first half of 2023, to end February, it made a headline loss of about R271 million, or 79c per share. 

"AYO believes in upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and adherence to regulatory compliance, and it is with regret that we must inform stakeholders of the identified irregularities," the group said on Tuesday.

It added that its nominee directors served in a non-executive capacity and were not directly involved in the day-to-day operations.

"The Sizwe Board is committed to taking the necessary steps to fully investigate and address such irregular expenditure, including reporting the matter in terms of the relevant laws and regulations.

"The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with external experts to ensure an unbiased and proper review," the statement reads.


