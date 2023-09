Bidvest is on the prowl for potential acquisition in SA and overseas, with the JSE-listed industrial conglomerate sitting on an effective war chest of up to about R28 billion.

Speaking to News24 after the release of full-year results on Monday, CEO Mpumi Madisa said Bidvest had a "strong pipeline" of potential acquisitions both in SA, the UK, Europe and Australasia, with the group "midway through a number of processes at the moment".