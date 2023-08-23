EXCLUSIVE | Mediclinic launches probe after allegations of bill manipulation

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Mediclinic has launched an independent audit after it was accused of manipulating patient bills to save the hospital group money.

News24 was sent detailed allegations by a whistleblower, who claims to be a former manager at Mediclinic. News24 also has a list of Mediclinic employees who have allegedly been implicated.

The whistleblower alleges that when a patient died in a hospital emergency room, sometimes Mediclinic case managers were expected to change their accounts to reflect an ICU death instead. This is because of the fixed fees associated with emergency room deaths, which are lower than ICU-related fees.

The manager claims that this happened at at least six hospitals in Gauteng and the Western Cape, where they were employed.

The whistleblower also makes serious allegations that the clinical coding of patients' accounts (which are used for medical scheme claims) was manipulated at these hospitals to save Mediclinic money.

Medical schemes will often enter into an agreement with a hospital to pay a fixed amount for specific medical care or to treat a specific disease. This is called the alternative reimbursement model (ARM).

The alternative would be that they would have to pay for every service rendered. Medical schemes often prefer the ARM option, because they believe this may discourage hospitals from providing unnecessary services that schemes have to cover.

But when Mediclinic faces a loss under the ARM deal, the whistleblower claims some employees would manipulate the coding of the cases to save the hospital group money.

In response to News24's questions, Mediclinic said it was confident that the audit would confirm its billing processes are accurate and ethical.

"However, should the external experts find any accusations true, Mediclinic will not hesitate to act decisively and appropriately to the findings."

The whistleblower also claimed that employees in the company were victimised for speaking out against these practices.

"Everyone that tries to do something gets labelled, and the company finds a way to get rid of them - so people are afraid to say anything and just do what they are told to do," the person said.

In response, the hospital group said: "Contrary to the accusation, Mediclinic prides itself as a proud preferred employer where employees are valued, and their views heard."

Do you know more about these allegations? Please email us at tips@24.com