1h ago

Share

EXCLUSIVE | Mediclinic launches probe after allegations of bill manipulation

accreditation
Helena Wasserman
Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

Mediclinic has launched an independent audit after it was accused of manipulating patient bills to save the hospital group money.

News24 was sent detailed allegations by a whistleblower, who claims to be a former manager at Mediclinic. News24 also has a list of Mediclinic employees who have allegedly been implicated.

The whistleblower alleges that when a patient died in a hospital emergency room, sometimes Mediclinic case managers were expected to change their accounts to reflect an ICU death instead. This is because of the fixed fees associated with emergency room deaths, which are lower than ICU-related fees.

The manager claims that this happened at at least six hospitals in Gauteng and the Western Cape, where they were employed.

The whistleblower also makes serious allegations that the clinical coding of patients' accounts (which are used for medical scheme claims) was manipulated at these hospitals to save Mediclinic money.

Medical schemes will often enter into an agreement with a hospital to pay a fixed amount for specific medical care or to treat a specific disease. This is called the alternative reimbursement model (ARM).

The alternative would be that they would have to pay for every service rendered. Medical schemes often prefer the ARM option, because they believe this may discourage hospitals from providing unnecessary services that schemes have to cover.

But when Mediclinic faces a loss under the ARM deal, the whistleblower claims some employees would manipulate the coding of the cases to save the hospital group money.

In response to News24's questions, Mediclinic said it was confident that the audit would confirm its billing processes are accurate and ethical.

"However, should the external experts find any accusations true, Mediclinic will not hesitate to act decisively and appropriately to the findings."

The whistleblower also claimed that employees in the company were victimised for speaking out against these practices.

"Everyone that tries to do something gets labelled, and the company finds a way to get rid of them - so people are afraid to say anything and just do what they are told to do," the person said.

In response, the hospital group said: "Contrary to the accusation, Mediclinic prides itself as a proud preferred employer where employees are valued, and their views heard."

Do you know more about these allegations? Please email us at tips@24.com

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
medical schemesmediclinic
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.64
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.58
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
20.15
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.97
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
925.71
+0.5%
Palladium
1,275.07
+1.2%
Gold
1,905.67
+0.4%
Silver
23.86
+1.9%
Brent Crude
84.03
-0.5%
Top 40
68,077
+0.4%
All Share
73,652
+0.5%
Resource 10
55,454
+1.3%
Industrial 25
102,137
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,920
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo