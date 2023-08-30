Cashbuild frets over election uncertainty as it faces its worst trading conditions in 20 years

Cashbuild says it is experiencing the worst trading conditions in two decades, with its middle-to-lower-income consumers still abandoning home renovation and building projects halfway as they buckle under financial strain.

SA's biggest building materials retailer, which reported a nearly three-quarter plunge in full-year profit on Wednesday, does not expect any short-term improvement in the financial health of its customers either. Uncertainty in the run-up to elections is expected to compound the situation for a group which has written down the value of its lower-income focused stores.

Speaking after the release of results for the year ended 25 June, CEO Werner de Jager told News24 these were the most difficult conditions he had experienced his approximately two decades with the company. De Jager, who has been CEO for the past 11 years, was previously the CFO and also worked as an auditor for it before that.