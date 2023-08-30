1h ago

Share

Cashbuild frets over election uncertainty as it faces its worst trading conditions in 20 years

accreditation
Nick Wilson
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cashbuild is finding middle-to-lower-income consumers are coming under increasing pressure.
Cashbuild is finding middle-to-lower-income consumers are coming under increasing pressure.
Gallo Images

Cashbuild says it is experiencing the worst trading conditions in two decades, with its middle-to-lower-income consumers still abandoning home renovation and building projects halfway as they buckle under financial strain.

SA's biggest building materials retailer, which reported a nearly three-quarter plunge in full-year profit on Wednesday, does not expect any short-term improvement in the financial health of its customers either. Uncertainty in the run-up to elections is expected to compound the situation for a group which has written down the value of its lower-income focused stores.

Speaking after the release of results for the year ended 25 June, CEO Werner de Jager told News24 these were the most difficult conditions he had experienced his approximately two decades with the company. De Jager, who has been CEO for the past 11 years, was previously the CFO and also worked as an auditor for it before that.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
cashbuildwerner de jagerretailbuilding materials supply
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.66
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.72
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
20.37
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
974.74
-0.5%
Palladium
1,225.18
-1.1%
Gold
1,943.46
+0.3%
Silver
24.63
-0.4%
Brent Crude
85.49
+1.3%
Top 40
69,516
+0.6%
All Share
75,256
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,537
+1.3%
Industrial 25
103,518
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,207
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo