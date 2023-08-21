1h ago

Curro profit jumps after fee hikes, stricter payment 'discipline'

accreditation
Nick Wilson
Curro says it continues to see demand for private education increasing.
Supplied/Curro

Even with relatively modest student enrolment increases, SA's biggest private school group, Curro, has managed to deliver double-digit interim earnings and turnover growth. 

The group, valued at R5.5 billion on the JSE, reported a 24% climb in headline earnings to R203 million in the six months to end-June. Revenue rose 16% to R2.4 billion, helped by a 14% hike in tuition fees, but also a 31% jump in income to R53 million from ancillary revenue such as after-care, transport, boarding school income and the renting out of school halls.

The company's operating margin - a measure of profitability - improved to 17%, from 15.3% previously, despite an 11% increase in employee costs. Other expenses increased by 24% due to growth in the number of learners and the normalisation of school activities to pre-pandemic levels.

currocobus loubsereconomyprivate education
Company Snapshot
