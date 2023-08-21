EXCLUSIVE | Convicted Health & Racquet fraudsters sub-let lucrative site to Virgin Active

Convicted fraudsters Rodney Mitchell and Peter Gardener – who headed up the Health & Racquet Club empire which collapsed in the early 2000s - have been earning money from Virgin Active leases, News24 has established.

Mitchell and Gardener were jailed between 2011 and 2013 for fraud after they were found guilty of fraud at Leisurenet, which owned Health & Racquet Club. Leisurenet folded with R1 billion in debt, and the gym business was bought by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Active group – following a personal appeal by the late president Nelson Mandela.