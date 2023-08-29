1h ago

Fleet streak: Acquisitive Super Group sees plenty on offer in SA, but eyes organic growth instead

accreditation
Nick Wilson
Getty Images

Logistics company Super Group has managed to deliver double-digit increases in full-year revenue, profits as well as dividends, with the JSE-listed firm saying it has gained market share from rivals, won new large clients as well as successfully renegotiated contracts where necessary.

The company, which has businesses in SA, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Europe and the rest of Africa, also flagged that tight cost controls helped it mitigate the vagaries of the rand and global economy in its year to end June, where the Ukraine war caused a spike in product shortages, inflation rates and diesel prices. Group revenue climbed almost 31% to R52 billion and core profit over a fifth to R8.5 billion, with the latter figure now more than double its pre-pandemic levels.

CEO Peter Mountford told News24 on Tuesday the group was gaining market share both in SA, which accounts for about 46% of its revenue, and elsewhere, winning new customers in the beverage, food and confectionary sectors.

