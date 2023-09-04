Food inflation threat isn't over, given unpredictable rand, load shedding - AVI

JSE-listed consumer goods group AVI is still worried about the extent to which inflation in SA could cool in the coming months, warning that the vagaries of the rand as well as load shedding could still bring further pain for battered consumers.

Simon Crutchley, CEO of the owner of brands such as Bakers, Willards, I&J, Five Roses and Kurt Geiger, said on Monday that "some things have to fundamentally change for the inflation rate to come back quickly". There is still a "lot of embedded inflation in SA which compounds its way through", he told investors at a post-results presentation.