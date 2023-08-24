27m ago

Fraud claims: Mediclinic names independent investigator

accreditation
Helena Wasserman
Steven Powell, head of law firm ENSafrica's forensics practice, at the State Capture Inquiry. Photo: Gallo Images
Steven Powell, head of law firm ENSafrica's forensics practice, at the State Capture Inquiry. Photo: Gallo Images

Mediclinic has appointed Steven Powell, head of law firm ENSafrica's forensics practice, to head its independent audit following claims of account manipulation.

Earlier this week, a person who claims to be a former Mediclinic employee sent an email to more than 50 principal officers of some of South Africa's largest medical schemes, along with News24.

It contained detailed information about what the person claimed to be their experience as a former clinical case manager at six Mediclinic hospitals in the Western Cape and Gauteng. 

READ | EXCLUSIVE | Mediclinic launches probe after allegations of bill manipulation

The person paints a picture of widespread manipulation of patients' clinical coding (which is used for medical scheme claims) at these hospitals to Mediclinic's alleged financial benefit.

On Wednesday, the person sent an email directly to Greg van Wyk, CEO of Mediclinic Southern Africa, along with the initial recipients.

The person accused Mediclinic of not acting against employees who allegedly manipulated accounts, highlighting a recent alleged incident where coding was changed on the source of medicine to benefit a Mediclinic hospital. 

Van Wyk responded to the person, while copying in all the recipients, to inform them that Powell would head the audit.

READ | 'We take it seriously.' Discovery, Momentum approach Mediclinic after explosive claims

Powell is well known for his forensic work and conducted an investigation into IT group EOH, finding that it benefitted from state tender fraud. His probe found that then-deputy security minister Zizi Kodwa received millions from EOH; Powell also testified at the State Capture Inquiry.

"We are confident that the independent investigation by Mr Powell and his team will confirm that our billing processes are accurate and ethical," Van Wyk wrote. "However, should the external experts find any substance to the allegations, Mediclinic will not hesitate to take appropriate remedial action." 

Van Wyk urged the author of the email to speak directly to Powell to shed more light on the allegations. 

Do you know more about these allegations? Please email us at tips@24.com.

