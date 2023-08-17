Gold Fields slumps as South Deep is hit by unstable ground conditions and skills shortages

Gold Fields has reported a decline in half-year production at its South Deep mine in Johannesburg due to unstable ground conditions, which resulted in three fall-of-ground incidents. The mining group is also grappling with a shortage of critical skills needed at one of the world's deepest mines.

South Deep's production dropped 5% from 163 900 ounces for the six months ended in June 2022, Gold Fields announced on Thursday, when its shares slumped more than 11% to an almost five-month low.

The miner has also revised its gold production forecast from the South African mining operation down by 7.4% to 321 500 ounces for the full year and has pushed back plans to ramp up to 380 000 ounces of production by a year.