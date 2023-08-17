2h ago

Gold Fields slumps as South Deep is hit by unstable ground conditions and skills shortages

accreditation
Lisa Steyn
South Deep is Gold Fields' last remaining asset in South Africa
Gold Fields has reported a decline in half-year production at its South Deep mine in Johannesburg due to unstable ground conditions, which resulted in three fall-of-ground incidents. The mining group is also grappling with a shortage of critical skills needed at one of the world's deepest mines.

South Deep's production dropped 5% from 163 900 ounces for the six months ended in June 2022, Gold Fields announced on Thursday, when its shares slumped more than 11% to an almost five-month low.

The miner has also revised its gold production forecast from the South African mining operation down by 7.4% to 321 500 ounces for the full year and has pushed back plans to ramp up to 380 000 ounces of production by a year.

Read more on:
gold fieldssouth deepmartin preecechris griffithminingskills shortagesgoldfall of ground
Company Snapshot
