Grindrod has some R2.5bn in firepower for investment, including potential Transnet partnerships

Photo: Grindrod
Photo: Grindrod

Ports and logistics group Grindrod has a R2.5 billion war chest to invest in locomotives and infrastructure, putting it in strong position to vie for any upcoming private sector rail and port projects from authorities in southern Africa.

Recently appointed CEO Xolani Mbambo told News24 on Friday that while about R1.5 billion of this would be poured into upgrading its dry bulk export terminal upgrade in Matola in Mozambique, the balance would go into rolling stock, as well as potential acquisitions.

Mbambo, who was speaking on the sidelines of a half-year results presentation, said company was also keen to participate in any private partnerships that emerged from state-owned ports and rail operator Transnet.

