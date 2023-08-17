3h ago

How Amazon plans to train 100 000 South Africans to do cloud computing - for free

Na’ilah Ebrahim
Amazon Web Services wants to train 100 000 South Africans as certified cloud computing practitioners.
Amazon Web Services (AWS), the tech subsidiary of the global e-commerce giant, is planning to get 100 000 young South Africans trained as certified cloud computing practitioners for free.

The plan centres on AWS's Skills Centre in Cape Town, the first of its kind outside of the US. 

AWS managing director of Europe, Middle East, Europe and Africa, Tanuja Randery, said at the opening of the centre on Wednesday that the company was aiming to promote economic growth and job creation, especially since virtual cloud spending has increased by more than 13% in this country.

She said AWS had invested more than R15 billion in SA and supported 5 700 jobs to date.

"We will continue to invest in the future with over R30 billion [more]."

According to the World Economic Forum, there is huge demand for cloud computing talent, and it is expected to be a requisite for over 2.6 million jobs globally by 2027. 

The centre will be open to people between the ages of 18 and 36.

The free in-person and virtual classes and training courses will be open to people between the ages of 18 and 36. They can acquire certification as an AWC Certified Cloud Practitioner and participate in networking opportunities with industry professionals.

Class registration can take place at the centre or online and can range from six to 14 weeks.

The centre also has eight exhibits to illustrate how cloud computing is used in things such as live translation services, sports, sustainability projects, space exploration, and gaming.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said at the launch that the centre would play an important part in alleviating the country's ongoing unemployment crisis by helping the youth with skills to make them more employable in the future.

"We are looking forward to working with AWS to bring powerful training resources to the citizens of South Africa. By investing in our people and their future, we also invest in South Africa's future and advancing our stature in the global economy."

Speaking to News24, Winde also confirmed that there had been ongoing discussions with Amazon about providing other services in the province, including for possible Amazon retail warehouses.

 

