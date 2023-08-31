'If I were our competitors, I would get worried.' Woolies plans R10bn expansion

At last free from the shackles of its disastrous Australian department store chain investment, Woolworths plans to invest R10 billion in its South African business over the next three years, as it takes the fight to its rivals.

"If I were our competitors, I would get worried," said CEO Roy Bagattini on Wednesday after the release of full-year results. The group's turnover rose 7% to R85.7 billion, while headline earnings per share increased 29%. Woolworths also upped its total dividend just over 36% to 313c.

The JSE-listed retailer wants to expand the size of existing stores, but it is also looking to add new shops to its portfolio, bulk up its back-end supply chain, and invest in new technology.