Investec names next CEO of Investec Bank

JSE and London-listed Investec has named the head of its private client franchise Cumesh Moodliar as the head of its banking subsidiary with effect from 1 April 2024.

Moodliar will replace Richard Wainright, who will remain an executive until his planned retirement in 2025.

Moodliar joined Investment Private Banking in 2012, was head of Investec Private Bank in the Eastern Cape and then National Head of Banking. He's been the Head of Private Bank SA since 2018 and Head of Private Client since October 2022, the group's website reads.

Dual-listed Investec provides specialist banking as well as wealth, investment and asset management, which is also a subsidiary.

Moodliar holds a BA, LLB, LLM (Tax), and completed a Programme for Leadership Development (PLD) at Harvard Business School in 2015, and the Archbishop Tutu Fellowship in 2016.



Before joining Investec, he was the managing partner at Goldberg & De Villiers, an established Eastern Cape-based law firm.







