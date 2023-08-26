Just a few weeks into the job, Transnet's new security team is making major crime busts

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

A new, performance-based, approach to security is already yielding positive results for Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) which reported a "massive breakthrough" on its export coal line after a group of "high-value" suspected saboteurs were arrested in the early hours of Friday morning.

The group of five suspects were caught near Eskom's Kendal power station, outside Ogies, and are believed to be behind a recent spate of incidents that has damaged TFR essential infrastructure and impacted on rail operations.

Between a 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday, TFR experienced three separate crime attacks in this area, resulting in train disruptions and significant losses to essential rail infrastructure, the rail operator said.

On 1 August, TFR embarked on a bold new strategy of outcomes-based security solutions which give security service providers the operational flexibility to deploy innovative, intelligence-led methodologies and cutting-edge technology in support of modern crime countermeasures.

The Ogies arrests come after three weeks of intensive intelligence efforts in the area, including aerial surveillance, ground reconnaissance teams and tactical operations targeting high-value suspect groupings. TFR said more arrests are expected over the next few days.

"[The outcomes-based solution] is a significant departure from the conventional, defensive and reactive security approach that is traditionally offered in South Africa and is seen as the best chance for TFR to disrupt the scourge of criminality, vandalism and sabotage that is the single biggest threat to rail operations throughout the country," TFR said in a statement.

On the Cape Corridor, TFR said the new outcomes-based service provider arrested 91 suspects, and recovered almost 70% of overhead track equipment. To date, the service provider has recorded a 90% decrease in criminal incidents in the Northern Cape, 85% in the Eastern Cape and 60% decrease of incidents in the Western Cape.

In the Central Corridor and the North East Corridor, the security service providers arrested 17 and 23 suspects respectively.