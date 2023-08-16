Malawi regulator to MultiChoice: Pay millions and take your electronic junk

In the escalating fight between Malawi's regulator and MultiChoice, the pay-TV operator has now been told that it must pay millions in arrear fees and refunds, and take its e-waste with it when it leaves.

After a legal battle that went to the country's High Court in Lilongwe, MultiChoice Africa Holdings (MAH) announced last week that it's removing its DStv service from the country after the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) blocked its planned DStv price increase from August.

MACRA had already fined MultiChoice in January 2023 for implementing a price hike in July 2022, and also ordered it to refund all DStv subscribers for adjusting its DStv tariffs without approval from the regulator.