Market pressure spurs South32 to accelerate plans for 'green aluminium' at Hillside

Growing demand for cleaner, greener inputs in Europe is spurring South32 to accelerate decarbonisation plans for its Hillside aluminium smelter in Richards Bay, the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

In terms of its own decarbonisation plans, South32 wants to cut its operational greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2035.

Key to this is cutting emissions at Hillside, which account for the bulk of the group's carbon footprint by virtue of its massive consumption of Eskom's coal-fired electricity. Now it's exploring the possibility of piggybacking off the power from the Koeberg nuclear power station as a short-term solution, and it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the power utility.