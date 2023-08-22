'Mini' Spurs, Panarottis and RocoMamas planned in major expansion push

Restaurant group Spur is planning a major expansion into SA's small towns through its namesake steakhouse brand, as well as pizza chain Panarottis and burger franchise RocoMamas.

The push into small towns will see the JSE-listed group introducing restaurants up to 30% smaller than standard outlets. It plans to target areas such as Mpumalanga, as well as the coast.

CEO Val Nichas told News24 on Tuesday that Panarottis, in particular, is well-suited for a smaller-format expansion, which will feature prominently in the brand's aggressive rollout of 15 new stores in its 2024 financial year.