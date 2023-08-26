20m ago

Nesquik to be discontinued in SA owing to 'lower demand'

accreditation
Compiled by Riaan Grobler
Nesquik is to be discontinued in SA.
Image: Nestlé

South Africans who enjoy Nestlé's flavoured milk drink Nesquik will be disappointed to learn that it soon won't be available locally anymore. 

Nestlé South Africa has decided to discontinue Nesquik chocolate and strawberry (250g and 500g) from 21 August 2023. 

The company said this is owing to a drop in sales and lower demand for the product. 

"[Nesquik] will be no longer be produced in South Africa and thus discontinued. Nestlé understands that this may disappoint some consumers," the company said. 

Nestlé said it would continue producing it's Milo, Hot Chocolate and Cocoa drinks. "These brands have shown remarkable performance and consumer loyalty, making them the focus of Nestlé's efforts to build a healthier and sustainable business for the future," it said.  

Takudzwa Mupfurutsa, business executive officer: dairy, Nestlé East and Southern Africa, said: "Delighting consumers is at the core of Nestlé's mission, and we are excited to announce our strategic decision to focus on our key brands.

"We remain committed to bringing innovation to the Cocoa Malt Beverages category, and we are eager to improve and introduce new products that will be hitting the shelves soon.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our consumers for their unwavering support throughout the years," said Mupfurutsa. 



