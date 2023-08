The head of JSE-listed coalminer Thungela Resources has said that doing business in Australia had become harder than in South Africa due to the complex compliance needed down under.

"We have just invested in Australia, and I can tell you that the difficulties to get licences, to get financial bonds, to get insurance – even to open a bank account – I wished I had bought a mine in Witbank," said Thungela CEO July Ndlovu.

"I can tell you it would have been much easier."