Patrice Motsepe on Transnet execs: 'We can't be experimenting'

Billionaire mining tycoon Patrice Motsepe said there is no time to "experiment" with the leadership of critical institutions like Transnet amid a logistics crisis which is costing the economy billions.



Asked about the public enterprises minister's recently announced plan to turn around Transnet – which includes a review of the SOE's executive management – Motsepe said the best people for such a job is "absolutely non-negotiable".

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan directed the newly installed Transnet board to report back within the next three weeks on whether the executives have the right skills.