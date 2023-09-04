SA seems more hooked on seafood, says Sea Harvest

Fishing group Sea Harvest says it's optimistic that it may benefit from years of rising global demand for fish. It also appears that a bump in at-home demand for seafood that SA experienced during Covid-19 has stuck, a further boost to a group now battered by cost inflation and erratic weather.

Sea Harvest, valued at about R3 billion on the JSE, reported an 18% rise in revenue to R3.2 billion for its half-year to end-June on Monday, but a 9% fall in operating profit to R252 million, hit by bad weather, load shedding, as well as cost inflation, notably diesel.