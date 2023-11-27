27 Nov 2023

SABC appoints new group CEO

Na'ilah Ebrahim
New SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli
New SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli

Public broadcaster SABC has appointed a new CEO, Nomsa Chabeli. 

Chabeli was formerly general manager of brand and marketing at telecoms giant MTN for four years and marketing director of Massmart-controlled Masscash for a year. 

She also served as marketing director of Supersport and DStv, and was chief marketing officer at national marketing agency Brand South Africa for a year. She holds an MBA from Henley Business School.

"The board has confidence in Ms Chabeli's ability to drive revenue generation, strategic growth, innovation and uphold the values that have defined SABC’s legacy. This appointment reflects SABC’s commitment to maintaining excellence in broadcasting and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse audience," the public broadcaster said in a statement.

But a source with knowledge of her time at MTN who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity claimed "she was a poor people’s manager with little experience of running a business".

Chabeli steps into the top job at the SABC as the embattled broadcaster attempts to recover from years of mismanagement and ongoing financial woes.

The SABC recorded a financial loss of over R1 billion for the past financial year and has been beset by leadership instability. In addition to a high turnover in the top job, it has also lost senior staff.

This year, its head of legal, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara resigned, while Reggie Nxumalo resigned as the SABC's head of sales. 

Former CEO Madoda Mxakwe, who was the first to complete the full five-year contract at the helm of the SABC in 15 years, exited his position in June. Group executive for radio Nada Wotshela stepped in as acting CEO.

READ 'Unmitigated disaster' – experts slam SABC Bill as 'bizarre'

Mxakwe's exit followed shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new board in April. The broadcaster was without a board for six months.

