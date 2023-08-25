1h ago

Share

Salungano contractor withdraws liquidation bid for Wescoal and will back business rescue

accreditation
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images/File

Eskom supplier Salungano Group, whose shares were suspended from trading on the JSE this week owing to late financials, has reached an out-of-court settlement with a mining contractor that had sought to liquidate its major subsidiary, Wescoal Mining.

Instead, IPP Mining and Minerals have agreed to support Salungano's application to place the subsidiary into business rescue. The date of the hearing has been set down for October 2023, according to the attorneys representing the mining contractor.

Wescoal Mining comprises the mining operations at the Khanyisa and Elandspruit mines in Mpumalanga. These, together with the Moabsvelden Mine and Vanggatfontein and Arnot mines, are some of the smaller coal suppliers to some of Eskom's power stations - and mining contributed 82% of Salungano's revenue and 98% of its core profit in 2022. Eskom accounted for 77% of its revenue.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
nedbank capital and investment bankingwescoal miningsalunganoeskommerchantec capitalandile mabizelayolande lemmerzuki siyotulanomavuso mnxasanarobinson ramaitesouth africajohannesburgpretoriagovernanceliquidationfinancial results
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.64
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.44
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.12
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Platinum
940.86
+0.1%
Palladium
1,223.39
-1.2%
Gold
1,910.80
-0.3%
Silver
24.18
+0.2%
Brent Crude
83.36
+0.2%
Top 40
68,162
-0.7%
All Share
73,836
-0.6%
Resource 10
55,667
-0.8%
Industrial 25
101,676
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,052
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo