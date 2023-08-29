Sanral says suspended procurement officials 'defied' a board resolution a year ago

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) board, which has suspended two of its top managers, said on Monday that the officials had failed to carry out a board decision, which was the reason for their suspension.
10h ago
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) board, which has suspended two of its top managers, said on Monday that the officials had failed to carry out a board decision, which was the reason for their suspension.
28 Aug
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE
Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.