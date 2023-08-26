Sanral scores nearly R280m and counting in e-tolls as scrapping delays persist

The South African National Road Agency (Sanral) has been collecting hundreds of millions of rands in e-toll fees from Gauteng motorists eight months after the controversial system was originally meant to be scrapped.

During his medium-term budget policy statement last year, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the system would be scrapped on 31 December last year. However, on New Year's Day, the provincial government said an agreement with National Treasury had not yet been concluded to support the deactivation, and that a notice to shut off the system would be gazetted in "early 2023".