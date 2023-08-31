Santam's profit more than doubles - but it warns about rise in fires

Despite the Western Cape floods and large fire claims, SA's biggest short-term insurer Santam posted a 146% surge in headline earnings to R1.28 billion in its half-year to end-June.

In the same period last year, the group suffered a net loss of R566 million after large claims due to the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, while the Western Cape floods cost Santam R150 million in its 2023 half-year. Santam Re, its reinsurance business, suffered further losses of R150 million due to exposure to the Türkiye earthquakes.

But the group's conventional insurance business grew its gross written premiums 7% and its net underwriting margin - a measure of profitability - rose to 3.8% from 3%, though remaining below its target range of 5% to 10%.