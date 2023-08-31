1h ago

Share

Santam's profit more than doubles - but it warns about rise in fires

accreditation
Karl Gernetzky
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Estate Living

Despite the Western Cape floods and large fire claims, SA's biggest short-term insurer Santam posted a 146% surge in headline earnings to R1.28 billion in its half-year to end-June. 

In the same period last year, the group suffered a net loss of R566 million after large claims due to the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, while the Western Cape floods cost Santam R150 million in its 2023 half-year. Santam Re, its reinsurance business, suffered further losses of R150 million due to exposure to the Türkiye earthquakes.

But the group's conventional insurance business grew its gross written premiums 7% and its net underwriting margin - a measure of profitability - rose to 3.8% from 3%, though remaining below its target range of 5% to 10%. 

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
santamfiressadnessarsoninsurance
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.79
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.82
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.38
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
975.37
+0.1%
Palladium
1,228.61
-0.1%
Gold
1,942.21
-0.0%
Silver
24.58
-0.1%
Brent Crude
85.86
+0.4%
Top 40
69,311
-0.3%
All Share
74,957
-0.4%
Resource 10
57,549
+0.0%
Industrial 25
103,376
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,041
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo