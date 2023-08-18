1h ago

Share

SARS wins battle to liquidate Gupta-linked Regiments

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital will now be liquidated after the SA Revenue Service (SARS) triumphed in the Constitutional Court.

Regiments Capital featured prominently in questionable tenders awarded to Gupta-linked companies. A Regiments subsidiary was also an advisor to the Transnet pension fund and is accused of abusing this position to the detriment of fund members. This included suspect trades in bonds meant to boost commissions, and questionable payments related to financial instruments that were linked to the corrupt deal in 2012 to supply Transnet with 1 064 locomotives.

Several parties with links to Regiments and directors of the company brought an application to set aside the company's liquidation. SARS – which is owed R690 million by Regiments - intervened and opposed the application, but the high court set aside the liquidation.

SARS and the liquidators then took this decision to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which ruled in May that the high court decision be set aside.

The directors then approached the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal a decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

But on Thursday, the court the Constitutional Court refused leave to appeal, finding that the matter did not fall within the jurisdiction of the court. 

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the decision of the Constitutional Court confirms that liquidation proceedings can now continue.

"SARS has taken the decision to pursue this matter to its logical conclusion because it believed that the company was acting to the disadvantage of its creditors. Non-compliant taxpayers need to take heed of SARS’s determination to make it hard and costly for those who wilfully and intentionally seek to use creative ways remain to abdicate their responsibility," he said in a statement.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
regiments capitalsars
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.97
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.15
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.62
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
908.80
+1.4%
Palladium
1,242.84
+1.5%
Gold
1,892.50
+0.2%
Silver
22.71
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.12
+0.8%
Top 40
67,625
-1.8%
All Share
73,090
-1.7%
Resource 10
54,664
-2.1%
Industrial 25
103,136
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,527
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo