SA's dodgy diesel is mixed with paraffin - and getting harder to detect

On the outskirts of Johannesburg, a farmer was confounded to find all six of his tractors were suddenly failing to start. After much investigation, he concluded his fuel supply was to blame and is now stuck with thousands of litres of contaminated diesel and a supplier unwilling to be held accountable.



On the West Coast, a fuel supplier was also left with tens of thousands of litres of unsaleable goods after fishing industry customers found themselves stuck offshore, unable to start their boats' engines.

And in Limpopo, a transporter first noticed the viscosity of the engine oil in his trucks was strange, and subsequently traced it back to the diesel supply which, in fact, contained almost 40% paraffin.