Sibanye Stillwater now has net debt, slashes dividend after blows to price and production

Sibanye Stillwater has cut its dividend by more than half in for the six months to end-June, hit by production issues, notably in the US, and lower PGM prices.

The group now has a small net debt pile, even though its SA gold operations saw a significant turnaround after being hit by a protracted strike in 2022.

But the group says the load shedding picture in SA appears to be improving, while it's also confident in its diversification and robust financial position.

Mining group Sibanye Stillwater said on Tuesday it swung into a small net debt position in its half-year to end-June - also more than halving its interim dividend - after it was hit by production issues in the US, social unrest in France, and a downturn in certain metal prices.

Profit fell 37% to R7.8 billion to end-June, the group said, with slowing global growth prompting a significant decline in commodity prices other than gold, while it also faced a slump in underground US PGM production after a shaft incident at its Stillwater West mine.

This shaft has since been repaired, it said, improving its second half outlook.



The group, valued at about R90 billion on the JSE, cut its interim dividend almost 62% to 53c per share, while it also reported a net debt of R262 million, from net cash of R5.85 billion previously. Adjusted core profit, a measure of underlying profitability, also fell about 37% to R14.1 billion.

A weaker rand pushed up its dollar-denominated debt, with the company's capital expenditure also picking up almost a quarter to R3.2 billion. US underground PGM production fell about a tenth to 205 513 ounces, with core profit in this part of the business slumping by just over three quarters to R976 million.

Sibanye said its SA PGM operations delivered a "solid operational performance" despite load curtailment, with production of the basket of four metals it produces, excluding third-party purchases, falling 3% to 799 182 ounces. The operations "commendably managed" load curtailment and had also made significant progress in addressing cable theft in the second half of 2023.

"The SA PGM operations continue to move down the industry cost curves through consistent, leading cost management," it said. "In so doing, they have not only increased their relative profitability and competitiveness, but also ensured greater margin protection than higher cost peers against lower PGM prices." Adjusted core profit still fell 44% to about R11.8 billion amid lower prices.

Production from the managed SA gold operations surged 233% to 334 721 ounces, reflecting a bounce-back effect from a protracted strike in the prior year, contributing R1.4 billion to core profit rather than a R3.9 billion loss.

Along with PGMs and gold, Sibanye also produces and refines iridium and ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper and cobalt. The group has recently begun to build and diversify its asset portfolio into battery-metals mining and processing - such as copper or lithium.