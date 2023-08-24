33m ago

Share

Staff services firm Workforce's profits crash as it sees confidence plunge among SA employers

accreditation
Karl Gernetzky
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Staffing services group Workforce says while a plunge in confidence among employers helped prompt an almost 90% crash in first half profit, it's already seeing signs of turnaround, including those with scarce skills being more willing to switch jobs.

Load shedding and rising interest rates meant the group even agreed with some clients to renegotiate margins on some contracts, CEO Ronny Katz told News24, while the company itself is cutting jobs after gearing up for much better economic conditions than ultimately arrived.

Workforce reported on Thursday that profit after tax fell 88% to about R4.1 million in its six months to end-June, with revenue rising 7% to R2.1 billion, but its core profit more than halved.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
workforce holdingsronny katztraininglabouremploymentjobs
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.70
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.65
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.25
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.03
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
933.44
+0.7%
Palladium
1,244.61
-1.3%
Gold
1,912.92
-0.1%
Silver
24.13
-0.7%
Brent Crude
83.21
-1.0%
Top 40
68,473
+0.1%
All Share
74,160
+0.2%
Resource 10
55,563
-0.6%
Industrial 25
102,833
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,082
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo