Transnet appoints acting CEO as new boss

Transnet acting CEO Michelle Phillips has been appointed as its new head.

Phillips is the longest-serving executive who remained at Transnet following a number of high-profile resignations.

She replaces Portia Derby, who quit in September last year after a three-year stint mired in turmoil, disappointment and dysfunction.

Rail export volumes have fallen from a high of 213 million tons in 2018/2019 to 149 million tons in the last financial year. A lack of basic controls and outdated systems contributed to the company achieving only 25% of its targets in the past financial year.

The logistical problems caused by Transnet's railway lines are now costing the country an average of R1 billion per day.

Transnet Freight Rail CEO Siza Mzimela resigned shortly after Derby, while the chief financial officer (CFO) Nonkululeko Dlamini also quit.

On Wednesday, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan announced that Nosipho Maphumulo would be the new CFO. Maphumulo currently holds the same position at Eskom Rotek Industries.

"Ms Phillips is well regarded by the market as a problem solver with good networks," Gordhan said of the new CEO. "Michelle has over 20 years of experience in Transnet in various roles and she knows what it takes to turn the business around."

After starting her career in the Special Investigation Unit as a forensic investigator, Phillips joined Transnet in 2001 as a manager at the National Ports Authority.

Following managerial positions at Transnet Port Terminals and at the Durban container terminal, she was appointed as general manager of customer growth and freight solutions at Transnet in 2017.

In 2020, she became CEO of Transnet Pipelines.

Gordhan said that at the time, Transnet Pipelines was hit by poor governance, theft, spillage and poor performance, which Phillips managed to turn around.

At Transnet Pipelines, Phillips achieved for the first time a green audit report status on supply chain, which means the business is clean and without deviations from governance. Gordhan said she saved the business R1.5 billion over a period of 18 months and completed the long outstanding LNG terminals and SAPREF tanks in a short space of time.

Phillips holds an LLB degree from Nelson Mandela University.

Earlier this month, the ANC denied reports that its deployment committee had rejected the Transnet board's recommendation to appoint Phillips because "she was not black enough". The claim appears to have been spread by individuals wishing to undermine Phillips's candidacy, News24 reported.