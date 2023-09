Truworths' Michael Mark, who has been CEO of the JSE-listed retailer for 32 years, is staying put for the time being, with no immediate plans to step down.

But Mark, who spoke to News24 after the release of annual results, said both he and the board continuously evaluated this – and ultimately it would be the board's decision.

"I'm 71 in November, but I'm a fit and healthy 71 and I'm enjoying it still.