'We take it seriously.' Discovery, Momentum approach Mediclinic after explosive claims

South Africa's largest open medical scheme, Discovery, and another giant, Momentum Health Solutions, have approached Mediclinic after explosive claims about the alleged manipulation of patient bills.

Earlier this week, a person who claims to be a former Mediclinic employee sent an email to more than 50 principal officers of some of South Africa's largest medical schemes.

It contained detailed information about what the person claimed to be their experience as a former clinical case manager at six Mediclinic hospitals in the Western Cape and Gauteng. News24 also received the email and has been in contact with the source.