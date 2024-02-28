28 Feb

Share

'We've nothing to hide': Pick n Pay moves to liquidate stores as franchisee loses appeal bid

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman and Nick Wilson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sean Summers, CEO of Pick n Pay.
Sean Summers, CEO of Pick n Pay.
Supplied
  • A Pick n Pay franchisee, which owes the retail giant more than R200 million, has lost a key legal battle.
  • Earlier on Wednesday, Pick n Pay moved to have the franchisee's businesses liquidated.
  • The franchisee contends that Pick n Pay's implementation of a bulk discounting model six years ago put his franchise group in its current situation.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

A deeply indebted Pick n Pay franchisee has been dealt a decisive legal blow in his battle against the retail giant. Pick n Pay has moved to have the franchisee's businesses liquidated.

John A Baladakis, a former head of the Franchise Association of SA, has been a Pick n Pay franchisee for three decades and operates 10 supermarkets and nine liquor stores on the East Rand. The stores have an annual turnover of more than R1.5 billion.  

Pick n Pay says the group owes it more than R224 million and filed an urgent application with the Johannesburg High Court last week to gain control of the Baladakis stores.

In his defence, Baladakis contended that Pick n Pay's implementation of a bulk discounting model six years ago put his franchise group in its current situation.

He said the changes in the discounting model Pick n Pay introduced to its franchises in 2018 favoured sales volumes over margins and had caused financial distress and escalating debt in his business. Baladakis told News24 previously he did not think the debt was lawful, so he decided to challenge it. 

But the court ruled in favour of Pick n Pay, with the judge referring to some of arguments made in the Baladakis case as "vague", "frivolous" and "superficial".

Baladakis then applied for leave to appeal the order, but on Wednesday, a high court judge dismissed the application with costs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pick n Pay filed a court application for the liquidation of the Pick n Pay franchise businesses owned by Baladakis. It’s the first time in Pick n Pay's history that it has applied to liquidate a franchise business.

"We’ve done everything possible over a protracted period of time to avoid having to take such drastic action against this franchise group," said Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers. 

"On a personal level, it is deeply disappointing, as I have known the family for some 30 years and have not taken this decision without due consideration."

He says the group continued to supply the franchise stores with daily stock, but that Baladakis stopped all payments in the past week.

"[The] truth of the matter is that the serious financial situation that the Baladakis [group] finds itself in is a reality. We have many other franchisee groups – some even larger - and individual franchisees who are running profitable and sustainable businesses."

According to Summers, the Baladakis group made it clear that it would continue to frustrate the process by continuing to appeal judgments against it.

"We will always follow due legal process, and it was never our intention to have this play out in the public domain. The facts will become apparent with time – we have nothing to hide."

Pick n Pay expects the liquidation application to be heard in the Johannesburg High Court around 12 March.

The article has been updated to reflect that Pick n Pay launched its liquidation bid earlier on Wednesday, before the latest court ruling.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
pick n paycompaniesfranchise
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.70
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.33
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.67
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Platinum
929.39
+2.8%
Palladium
944.03
+2.1%
Gold
2,515.53
+0.8%
Silver
28.79
+1.8%
Brent Crude
72.70
-1.4%
Top 40
74,722
+0.3%
ALSI
82,147
+0.3%
RESI 10
53,828
-0.2%
INDI 25
112,541
+0.8%
FINI 15
20,642
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo