1h ago

Share

Woolworths hikes dividend 36% as some margins pick up despite SA volume pressure

accreditation
Nick Wilson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Woolworths upped its dividend more than a third, reporting double-digit earnings growth for the full year.
Woolworths upped its dividend more than a third, reporting double-digit earnings growth for the full year.
Supplied
  • Food and fashion group Woolworths has upped its full-year dividend by more than a third, boosted by the sale of its David Jones business.
  • It also saw an improved performance in its SA fashion, beauty and home business, which has managed to improve margins despite some pressure on volumes.
  • But while margins and volumes fell in its SA food business, the group says they were stable when excluding load shedding, while remaining above guidance.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Woolworths has hiked its full-year dividend payout by more than a third thanks to double-digit earnings growth, with margins picking up even though it experienced some volume pressure in its food and fashion businesses.

The JSE-listed retailer, which reported results for the year to 25 June on Wednesday, was also boosted by the sale of Australian fashion business David Jones in March, but also had to contend with higher costs and increased food waste due to SA's ongoing power interruptions.

Total group turnover rose 7% to R85.7 billion, the group said, with headline earnings per share rising 29% to 514.7c. The group upped its total dividend just over 36% to 313c.

The group's shares slipped over 4% in early trade on Wednesday but have still gained about 37% over the past one year.

The company, which jettisoned its David Jones business at the end of March, said the results were not strictly comparable with the previous year's results, due both to the sale of the Australian department store chain, as well as a low base being created previously by the imposition of Covid-19 lockdowns in Australia.

The company said total proceeds on the disposal was R1.129 billion, with it reporting a profit on disposal of R411 million.

As far as the impact of load shedding in SA was concerned, Woolworths said the country's power crisis "continues to have a pronounced impact on our economy, as well as our business and consumer confidence".

It said it had particularly affected its fresh food business, resulting in increased waste and higher overall costs because of a significant rise in diesel costs in its supply chain and store network.

Volume pressure

Both its southern African fashion, beauty and home (FBH) business and its food operation experienced volume pressure.

Turnover and concession sales at FBH grew by 8.9% and 8.3% on a comparable store basis, with Woolworths passing on price increases of 11.6%. This implies volumes went backwards, with Woolworths also noting that its second-half sales growth slowed to 6.7% and 5.6% on a comparable store basis.

But the company said this was "notably ahead of the market" even with its ongoing initiatives to rationalise the number of products, promotional activity as well as "unproductive space".

The FBH business was also able to increase its operating profit margin to 13.2% from 11.9% in the prior year. Excluding the effect of load shedding, there was an implied margin of 13.6%, it said.

The company's blue-chip food business meanwhile grew turnover and concession sales by 8.5% and 6.3% on a comparable store basis for the full year, while hiking prices 8.3%. This was lower than food inflation of 9.9%, the group said.

But Woolworths said that growth accelerated in its second half to 9.4% and 7.2% on a comparable store basis driven by increased footfall even as load shedding caused widespread disruptions. Its operating profit margin fell to 6.9% for the current year, compared to 7.3% in the prior year, but excluding load shedding, was stable at 7.3%, with the group adding that was above its medium-term guidance.

The group's financial services business' debtor book showed a year-on-year increase of 14.5%, driven by growth in new accounts and credit card advances. But its impairment rate was 7.3%, significantly higher than the 4.7% reported in the prior year, which flagged the financial pressure that South African consumers were experiencing.

As for its Australia and New Zealand operations, Woolworths said that while its first half was "very positive", the second saw a "pronounced deceleration in the second half" as consumers were hit by higher interest rates and rising costs. Its Country Road division grew sales by 12% and 12.4% in comparable stores. However, in the second half sales plummeted to 0.6%, though it added this was ahead of the market.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
woolworthsload sheddingfoodretail
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.58
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.48
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.19
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.00
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
976.10
+1.2%
Palladium
1,242.68
+0.3%
Gold
1,936.17
-0.1%
Silver
24.60
-0.5%
Brent Crude
85.49
+1.3%
Top 40
69,291
+0.3%
All Share
75,017
+0.3%
Resource 10
56,884
+0.2%
Industrial 25
103,544
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,213
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo