Woolworths hikes dividend 36% as some margins pick up despite SA volume pressure

Food and fashion group Woolworths has upped its full-year dividend by more than a third, boosted by the sale of its David Jones business.

It also saw an improved performance in its SA fashion, beauty and home business, which has managed to improve margins despite some pressure on volumes.

But while margins and volumes fell in its SA food business, the group says they were stable when excluding load shedding, while remaining above guidance.

Woolworths has hiked its full-year dividend payout by more than a third thanks to double-digit earnings growth, with margins picking up even though it experienced some volume pressure in its food and fashion businesses.

The JSE-listed retailer, which reported results for the year to 25 June on Wednesday, was also boosted by the sale of Australian fashion business David Jones in March, but also had to contend with higher costs and increased food waste due to SA's ongoing power interruptions.

Total group turnover rose 7% to R85.7 billion, the group said, with headline earnings per share rising 29% to 514.7c. The group upped its total dividend just over 36% to 313c.

The group's shares slipped over 4% in early trade on Wednesday but have still gained about 37% over the past one year.

The company, which jettisoned its David Jones business at the end of March, said the results were not strictly comparable with the previous year's results, due both to the sale of the Australian department store chain, as well as a low base being created previously by the imposition of Covid-19 lockdowns in Australia.

The company said total proceeds on the disposal was R1.129 billion, with it reporting a profit on disposal of R411 million.

As far as the impact of load shedding in SA was concerned, Woolworths said the country's power crisis "continues to have a pronounced impact on our economy, as well as our business and consumer confidence".

It said it had particularly affected its fresh food business, resulting in increased waste and higher overall costs because of a significant rise in diesel costs in its supply chain and store network.

Volume pressure

Both its southern African fashion, beauty and home (FBH) business and its food operation experienced volume pressure.

Turnover and concession sales at FBH grew by 8.9% and 8.3% on a comparable store basis, with Woolworths passing on price increases of 11.6%. This implies volumes went backwards, with Woolworths also noting that its second-half sales growth slowed to 6.7% and 5.6% on a comparable store basis.

But the company said this was "notably ahead of the market" even with its ongoing initiatives to rationalise the number of products, promotional activity as well as "unproductive space".

The FBH business was also able to increase its operating profit margin to 13.2% from 11.9% in the prior year. Excluding the effect of load shedding, there was an implied margin of 13.6%, it said.

The company's blue-chip food business meanwhile grew turnover and concession sales by 8.5% and 6.3% on a comparable store basis for the full year, while hiking prices 8.3%. This was lower than food inflation of 9.9%, the group said.

But Woolworths said that growth accelerated in its second half to 9.4% and 7.2% on a comparable store basis driven by increased footfall even as load shedding caused widespread disruptions. Its operating profit margin fell to 6.9% for the current year, compared to 7.3% in the prior year, but excluding load shedding, was stable at 7.3%, with the group adding that was above its medium-term guidance.

The group's financial services business' debtor book showed a year-on-year increase of 14.5%, driven by growth in new accounts and credit card advances. But its impairment rate was 7.3%, significantly higher than the 4.7% reported in the prior year, which flagged the financial pressure that South African consumers were experiencing.

As for its Australia and New Zealand operations, Woolworths said that while its first half was "very positive", the second saw a "pronounced deceleration in the second half" as consumers were hit by higher interest rates and rising costs. Its Country Road division grew sales by 12% and 12.4% in comparable stores. However, in the second half sales plummeted to 0.6%, though it added this was ahead of the market.