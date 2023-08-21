35m ago

Share

BREAKING | Reserve Bank finds Phala Phala was not 'legally entitled' to buffalo dollars

accreditation
Jan Cronje and Adriaan Basson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Gallo Images

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa's Ntaba Nyoni Estate, that owns the Phala Phala game farm, was not "legally entitled" to the $580 000 it received from Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa for 20 buffalo.

But because the transaction was not "perfected" – Mustafa never received delivery of the buffalo – there was no legal obligation on Ramaphosa or Ntaba Nyoni to have declared the foreign currency under exchange control regulations.

In a terse media statement released by the SARB on Monday morning, the central bank said it would not release the full "private internal" Phala Phala report, but because the matter had "significant public importance" it would release the findings.

The SARB took almost a year to complete its investigation, consisting of 15 affidavits, dozens of documents running into hundreds of pages and interviewing relevant individuals.

SARB made it clear it was only entitled to investigate potential exchange control violations "in respect of the foreign currency allegedly stolen from the Phala Phala farm on 9 February 2020".

"Other matters and where they may relate to the breach (if any) of any other law or otherwise, are matters which are to be addressed by the relevant authorities," the bank stated.

The Hawks are still finalising their criminal probe into the Phala Phala matter.

"On the facts available to it, the SARB finds that there was no perfected transaction and thus the SARB cannot conclude that there was any contravention of the Exchange Control Regulations… by Ntaba Nyoni Estates CC (the entity involved) or for that matter by the President.

"That is because the SARB has concluded that the transaction in question was subject to conditions precedent which were not fulfilled [the delivery of the animals], and therefore there was no legal entitlement, within the meaning of Regulation (6)(1), on the part of Ntaba Nyoni Estates CC, to the foreign currency."

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ramaphosasarbphala phala
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.00
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.20
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.69
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
904.68
0.0%
Palladium
1,239.26
-0.6%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
68,127
+0.8%
All Share
73,573
+0.7%
Resource 10
54,817
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,707
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,753
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

14m ago

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

14m ago

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo