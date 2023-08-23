BRICS: China and Russia blast the US, while Brazil pushes for a new currency

Leaders of the five BRICS nations fired their opening salvos on Tuesday, taking aim at the unfair global order that brought them together - with some mooting alternatives to a US dollar-dominated world.

The leaders were addressing business delegations from their respective countries - as well as invited guests who participated in the BRICS Business Summit - and emphasised the enormous potential of emerging and developing markets as a global engine of growth.

The 15th BRICS Summit opens officially on Wednesday.