30 May

Share

Budget cuts hindered voter education of more complex voting process

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The queue to vote at CBC St John’s in Parklands, Cape Town, was the length of three soccer fields on Wednesday (Peter Luhanga /GroundUp)
The queue to vote at CBC St John’s in Parklands, Cape Town, was the length of three soccer fields on Wednesday (Peter Luhanga /GroundUp)
  • The IEC has faced budget cuts in a more complex voting environment.
  • The voter education budget, which was not large, was cut by about 10%. 
  • This despite changes to the Electoral Act.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Successive budget cuts over the past four years appear to have played a role in the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC) ability to run Wednesday's general elections, but it was the longer and more complicated voting process legislated by Parliament that caused chaos at a large number of voting stations. 

The IEC's budget has been shrinking, along with fiscal constraints across government.

Spending was cut by R270 million from 2019/29 to 2026/27. The budget for 2024/25 was cut by R31m from the amount that had been pencilled into the medium-term budget framework a year earlier, despite 2024 being an election year. However, it followed a R250-million budget cut in the previous medium-term budget cycle.

READ | It's an election year, so government cuts IEC budget, but finds R200m for parties

The cuts came after Parliament legislated a new and cumbersome voting process in 2021 that demanded stronger voter education effort.

The changes to electoral law—necessitated by an instruction from the Constitutional Court to allow independent candidates to contest—led to the introduction of a three-ballot system. 

Hundreds, or possibly thousands, of people were turned away from voting stations as they were unaware of the new requirements of the Electoral Act, which requires that people vote only at the voting station at which they are registered unless they have applied to vote elsewhere.

The long queues at voting stations resulted from the longer voting process with the third ballot and a longer ballot paper due to the proliferation of parties. Machines, which provided a further reconciliation tool for voting but were not essential to the integrity of the elections, were also unreliable.

While the ANC, which drove the new voting model through Parliament, was warned about the complexity that would result, it was adamant that it would not consider any other proposal for electoral reform. 

In the 2024/25 budget year, the IEC's outreach budget of R237 million was cut by R21 million from the previous year's estimate, indicating that voter education incurred the largest portion of the R30-million budget cut.  

Asked whether the IEC had done enough to educate voters on the changes to the Electoral Act, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said that the IEC had done what it could with its budget and had fully expended its outreach budget. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
election 2024iecbudget cuts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.99
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.57
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.87
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.07
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Platinum
906.70
+0.3%
Palladium
937.50
+0.2%
Gold
2,486.26
-0.3%
Silver
27.87
-0.6%
Brent Crude
73.75
-5.1%
Top 40
74,369
-0.6%
ALSI
81,706
-0.6%
RESI 10
53,807
-0.9%
INDI 25
111,920
-0.6%
FINI 15
20,500
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo