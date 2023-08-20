Eskom says Makwana isn't liable for his church's R2m outstanding debt

The church that Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana attends owes the power utility R2 million, according to a report.

Eskom says Makwana's membership with the church does not mean he is liable for its debt.

The power utility also says Makwana is not involved with customer accounts, nor does he influence its credit arrangements with customers.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Eskom says that board chairperson Mpho Makwana is not liable for the R2 million debt his church owes the power utility. Nor is he involved or privy to the payment arrangements the church has with the utility.



Eskom on Sunday issued a statement following a report in the Sunday Times that the church, International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), of which Makwana is a member, owes it R2 million in unpaid electricity bills.

The bill of R2 099 855.83 was to be paid on Thursday, the Sunday Times reported. The church has only managed to make two payments – of R1.1 million – in the past eight months. The article suggests that the church has been given leeway because Makwana is a member.

Eskom has hit back at the claims, which were also made in the Sunday World.

"As the chairman of the board of directors of Eskom, Mr Mpho Makwana is not involved in operational matters, let alone dealing with customer accounts nor [influencing] Eskom's decision in its credit management processes," the statement read.

READ | Illegal power connections cost the poor, paying customers and businesses the most - Ramokgopa

Eskom emphasised that it is in an electricity supply agreement with the church, IPHC, and not Makwana.

"By virtue of him being a member of the church does not translate to him being personally liable for the church's electricity account."

Eskom said that Makwana did not take part in and is not privy to the decisions leading to the repayment arrangement between the church and its accounts department.

Eskom said it treated the IPHC like any other customer.

"Furthermore, Eskom has been and continues to implement its credit management processes in the management of the IPHC account like it is a norm with any other customer account across the country, including individual customers," the statement read.



