Five-week blackout: Ramokgopa vows crackdown on illegal connections bleeding the North West

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Sunday called for an urgent crackdown on illegal electricity connections after consumers in Ditsobotla, North West, were left without power for weeks on end.



Some affected businesses bled as much as R100 million in the space of five weeks, with a knock-on effect on jobs and incomes, Ramokgopa said during a media briefing on Sunday.

But Ditsobotla's problems run deeper than illegal connections alone, and the minister acknowledged it was a struggle to find a sustainable solution.

Ditsobotla – whose major towns include Lichtenburg and Coligny – is one of the North West's most embattled municipalities and has been plagued by infighting, which culminated in its dissolution last year. After fresh by-elections, the ANC was re-elected.

Earlier this year, News24 reported it was unable to pay its staff salaries.

Ditsobotla, one of several financially distressed municipalities in the province, has applied to national government for debt relief for the money it owes Eskom and the water boards. But it also says it can't pay its debts because it is owed money.

Its revenue collection is poor, and it has had a disclaimer of audit every year, while its 2021/22 audit is not yet finalised.

Meanwhile, residents face an ongoing dearth of basic services, and illegal electricity connections are rife.

On 27 July this year, a localised blackout began due to infrastructure damage. While one transformer was replaced and switched on by mid-August, the other had to be removed for inspection and repairs as it was too risky to operate, prolonging the lack of supply, Eskom said.

Ramokgopa has since visited the troubled municipality. On Sunday, he said the transformer had been restored and switched on again.

But the repairs to damaged infrastructure were a "short-term intervention", he noted:

In the very near future we are going to land with the same problem.

Counting the economic losses of local businesses due to the blackout, he lamented the "significantly higher repercussions" of illegal connections and called for an aggressive, multi-pronged intervention.

"The state must assert itself," he said.

It was crucial to protect businesses and consumers who were paying diligently. But Eskom's balance sheet must also be protected to safeguard future service provision, he added.

Mokoena said it was an ongoing task to find a solution in Ditsobotla.

"Eskom is continuing to work with the municipality and different spheres of government to come up with a sustainable solution insofar as the municipal debt is concerned," she said.

In 2021, municipal electricians in Ditsobotla took the risk of linking homes directly from high-speed power lines after a mini substation caught fire. At the time, residents attributed ongoing electricity supply problems to illegal connections.

In March this year, three people were electrocuted in Lichtenburg on a fence said to be illegally connected.

Ditsobotla is not alone in suffering severe and prolonged outages recently. SABC reported earlier in August that Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal was contending with a three-month blackout.