Global giants are ditching SA's massive gas find amid frustration with govt, insiders say

SA's oil and gas industry is waiting with bated breath to hear if TotalEnergies will indeed exit the gas discoveries off the coast of Mossel Bay – a move which would follow hot on the heels of Canadian giant CNR International, which washed its hands of the project a few days ago.



As a multinational oil and gas major, TotalEnergies is the operator of block 11B/12B, holding a 45% stake. It is responsible for carrying out all prospective activities.

A $400 million investment in exploration has yielded two major discoveries there — a one billion barrels equivalent gas find at the Brulpadda well in 2019, followed by another major discovery at the nearby Luiperd well in 2020.