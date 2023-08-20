1h ago

Share

Government sets up call centre to tackle construction mafia

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Government is establishing a call centre to address disruptions at construction sites.
Government is establishing a call centre to address disruptions at construction sites.
Getty Images
  • The government is setting up a call centre for the "speedy reporting" of disruption at construction sites.
  • The aim of the call centre is to have information provided quickly so that law enforcement can act.
  • The government is also looking to blacklist contractors who are underperforming in their work for the state.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The government is setting up a call centre for the "speedy reporting" of disruptions at construction sites, said Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala.

The minister was speaking at a briefing on Sunday, where he provided an update on the progress of key infrastructure projects as well as measures to tackle disruptions at construction sites, instigated by the construction mafia.

News24 previously reported on how the construction mafia - which grew out of two militant groups in KwaZulu-Natal and has since spread to all provinces – terrorise building sites, demanding a 30% stake in projects. They often rock up at these sites, armed and presenting themselves as business forums. 

But on Sunday, Zikalala said that law enforcement agencies were prioritising these crimes. "There is a glimmer of hope that eventually we will win the war against those involved in extortion, hijacking and disruption of construction sites," he said.

"To assist the construction sector, we are establishing a call centre for speedy reporting of construction disruptions, and this will support the assigned law enforcement units to this priority crime," said Zikalala.

He said the call centre would ensure that information would be received as quickly as possible and those who reported disruptions, as well as contractors and their families, would be protected.

In July, Zikalala said that at least 605 suspects linked to the construction mafia had been arrested, City Press reported.

READ | KZN construction mafia has links to Eskom procurement staff, Ramokgopa says

Blacklisting service providers

During the briefing, Zikalala also shared steps the government was taking to introduce consequence management for contractors "short-changing" the state with their "shoddy workmanship and deceitful liquidation".

The department has appointed a Restriction Committee and Authority (RCAA) – consisting of people with expertise in legal services, construction, supply chain and security service, among others. The RCAA would consider cases brought to it to restrict certain service providers from doing business with the state over their failed performance on government contracts and also abusing the supply chain system.

If branches of the department were to face issues with a contractor, they would have to submit a motivation for restriction to the RCAA, who will then evaluate the case and make a decision. A contractor would also be allowed to make representation or give an explanation as to why they should not be restricted or blacklisted.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will then recommend the restriction to the National Treasury. The Treasury would then consider the matter and make a final call.

"The periods for which a service provider can be restricted from doing business with government is up to a maximum of 10 years," Zikalala said.

So far, the department has recommended seven service providers to the Treasury for restriction. Some had successfully appealed their restrictions.

As an additional step to limit the risk of poor performance by some contractors, the department has recommended that the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) – which all contractors have to register with to do business with the state – strengthen requirements for its registration processes.

This is to whittle out "bogus" companies, as Zikalala described it.

"Some of the companies hold the registration certificate from the CIDB but are not qualified or at a level to undertake the scope of infrastructure work they are doing," said Zikalala.

The CIDB will have to also consider the technical capabilities of contractors to undertake work for the state. Zikalala said underperforming contractors and those involved in corruption must be removed from the CIDB's register of contractors.

The department has also asked that the CIDB establish an ombudsman office to resolve disputes in the construction industry.

Reclaiming property

The department is also looking to recover its lost, stolen and "illegally occupied" properties in a project known as Operation Bring Back.

The department is working with the Special Investigating Unit, the National Prosecuting Authority, and the SA Police Service and will make use of the courts to prosecute those that have stolen state land.

"We will investigate, detect, prosecute, recover and resolve the potential misappropriation of state land and buildings," said Zikalala.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sihle zikalalaconstructioninfrastructurebusinesseconomy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.06
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.27
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.76
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
909.88
0.0%
Palladium
1,256.13
0.0%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
67,621
-1.9%
All Share
73,081
-1.8%
Resource 10
54,747
-2.0%
Industrial 25
102,968
-1.8%
Financial 15
16,525
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo