16m ago

Share

Govt launches R1.2bn fund to take farmers off power grid

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
With the Agro-Energy Fund, farmers will be able to apply for alternative energy sources to help combat load shedding.
With the Agro-Energy Fund, farmers will be able to apply for alternative energy sources to help combat load shedding.
Getty Images
  • Government has launched a R1.2 billion Agro-Energy Fund to move farmers away from the Eskom grid and invest in alternative energy solutions.  
  • Farmers will be able to receive a grant of up to R1.5 million and finance a loan for solar energy, biogas and biomass plants. 
  • Small, medium and large-scale farmers will be able to apply for a grant and loan.  

The agricultural industry has been given a financial boost from government to mitigate the effects of load shedding on farming and food production.

Farmers countrywide will now be able to apply for funding up to R1.5 million for renewable energy sources including solar energy, biomass and biogas plants through the Agro-Energy Fund.

The fund, valued at R1.2 billion, was recently launched by the Department of Agriculture and Land Bank, and is set to benefit dairy farms, piggeries, poultry farms and irrigated commodities, among others. 

The move comes amid concerns over food supplies due to ongoing load shedding. In 2022, one farm was forced to dump some 12 000 litres of spoilt milk in one day due to power cuts. 

A poultry farmer planned to claim from Eskom after electricity disruptions led to the deaths of as many as 50 000 of his birds.

Last year, SA's largest chicken producer Astral said the poultry industry was facing a record crisis, as the company spent around R1 million a day on diesel and faced a shortage of eggs and chicken supply problems.

Grants and loans

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said the new fund would follow a blended finance model, where farmers could apply for a grant and additional loan to finance their purchases of alternative energy sources.

Through the fund, small, medium, and large-scale farmers will be able to purchase equipment and infrastructure to aid energy-intensive activities including cold chain production and irrigation. 

Small-scale farmers can apply for grant funding up to R500 000, while medium-scale farmers can apply for funding up to R1 million, and large-scale farmers up to R1.5 million.

Grant and loan funding will be weighted differently depending on the size of the operation. Small-scale farmers will receive a proportionally larger percentage of grant funding (70% grant; 30% loan) while large-scale farmers will receive a proportionally larger loan (70% loan; 30% grant).

Funding for medium-scale operations will be weighted fifty-fifty. 

Farmers can apply through the Land Bank and will need to present a business plan and a plan for the alternative energy source upon application. Applicants also need to have an environmental licence and approved licence from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa). 

They would furthermore need to show a capacity to implement self-use renewable energy for their farming operations. 

Improving profitability and food production

Speaking at the launch, Didiza said: "The country, particularly the agricultural sector, has suffered from the energy cuts. As a sector, we felt it prudent to provide solutions to enable food production and minimise production interruptions, particularly for producers who rely largely on energy."

The move has been welcomed by the agricultural industry, which has suffered millions of rands in losses due to ongoing power cuts. The energy-intensive industry is very reliant on constant supply of electricity, with more than 79 000 customers on Eskom's grid as of 2021. 

Speaking to News24, AgriSA CEO Christo van der Rheede said the industry has been urging government to assist farmers. 

Rheede said: "Poultry farmers have lost chickens. Dairy farmers have lost milk. Farmers have lost seedlings because there was no irrigation available to them. There has also been a lower demand from abattoirs for meat because it would get spoiled.

"We think it is a good start, even if there is limited funding from government," said Rheede. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
land bankagrisadepartment of agriculturethoko didizafarmingagriculture
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.78
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.40
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
979.20
+0.5%
Palladium
1,233.16
+0.3%
Gold
1,946.78
+0.2%
Silver
24.62
+0.0%
Brent Crude
85.86
+0.4%
Top 40
69,391
-0.2%
All Share
75,069
-0.3%
Resource 10
57,637
+0.2%
Industrial 25
103,606
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,049
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo