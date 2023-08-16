2h ago

Share

Huge hikes in diesel, petrol expected

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Large fuel price hikes are expected in September, unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund shows.

The latest data suggests unleaded petrol will climb by almost R1.46 a litre. Diesel is expected to jump by around R2.60 a litre.

This would push fuel prices to the highest level since December last year, the Automobile Association (AA) says.

"These surges in prices will pile pressure on all diesel users, but particularly large users in the agricultural, retail, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Consumers should brace for increases at the till as costs are recovered through higher prices," the AA warned.

According to current calculations, a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will cost around R24.28/l for fuel – which means it would cost about R1 335 to fill a 55-litre car. Filling the same car at the coast will cost around R1 311, AA said.

Local fuel prices are determined by the oil price and the rand-dollar exchange rate, as oil is priced in dollar. Changes in the oil price and the exchange rate over the rest of the month could still influence price hikes. Fuel prices will be hiked on 6 September.  

To save on fuel, keep the tyres of your car properly inflated, the AA suggests. "Avoiding heavy traffic, not overloading the vehicle, and minimising driving are other tips that may help."

At the start of August, unleaded petrol (both 93 and 95) was hiked by 37c a litre, while diesel increased by 72c a litre.

The latest hikes will bring the price of 95 unleaded petrol to R22.83 a litre in Gauteng, compared to R25.42 a year ago.

The wholesale price of diesel will now be R20.21 a litre, compared to R24.52 in August last year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fuelranddiesel
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.16
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.41
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.86
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
888.08
-0.5%
Palladium
1,210.24
-2.3%
Gold
1,897.33
-0.2%
Silver
22.47
-0.3%
Brent Crude
84.89
-1.6%
Top 40
69,343
-1.0%
All Share
74,915
-0.9%
Resource 10
56,736
-1.7%
Industrial 25
104,847
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,946
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo