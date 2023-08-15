15 Aug

Share

IMF says SA could grow by 3% if Eskom, Transnet are fixed

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

South Africa could dramatically boost economic growth if the country fixed its fraying transport network and public electricity utility, the International Monetary Fund said.

“If all the structural things are tackled, we believe growth can go up to 2.5% to 3%,” Max Alier, the IMF’s resident representative to South Africa, told a Bloomberg event in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

South Africa grew 1.9% last year and activity will slip to just 0.3% in 2023, according to economists polled by Bloomberg, as electricity outages at troubled state utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and rail and port bottlenecks take their toll.

Read More: How South Africa’s Blackouts Went From Bad to Worse

The country’ central bank estimates that power cuts – known locally as loadshedding — alone shaved 3.2 percentage points from gross domestic product last year and will likely cut another two percentage points off growth in 2023.

Steps to improve the power situation – including relaxing restrictions on private power generation – could see growth next year advance to 1.7%, IMF forecasts show. 

Given the public finance restraints faced by South Africa, Alier said the goal should be to remove obstacles to mobilize private sector capital.

“The public sector has very limited fiscal space to provide the needed resources,” he said. “You need to create the conditions for the private sector to be willing to put the investments in.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetimfeskom
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.15
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.32
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.88
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
889.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,233.89
-1.5%
Gold
1,901.87
-0.3%
Silver
22.52
-0.4%
Brent Crude
86.21
-0.7%
Top 40
70,045
-0.8%
All Share
75,591
-0.8%
Resource 10
57,712
-1.2%
Industrial 25
106,154
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,902
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo