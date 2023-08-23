Inflation slows to lowest level in two years

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to its lowest level in two years, reaching 4.7% in July, from 5.4% in June, according to Statistics SA.

This is the lowest reading since July 2021, when the rate was 4.6%. It is also the second consecutive month that inflation was below the 6% upper limit of the SA Reserve Bank's target range. According to a Reuters poll, economists expect the central bank to likely to leave its repo rate unchanged this year before kicking off a cutting cycle in early 2024.

Consumer prices increased on average by 0.9% between June and July, up from the monthly rise of 0.2% recorded in both May and June.

While it was previously a major upward driver of inflation, the transport category helped pull overall inflation down in July. Headline consumer inflation hit a 13-year high of 7.8% in July 2022, with transport contributing 3.4 percentage points to the headline rate, driven by fuel prices.

Other factors contributing to the moderation of the headline rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, which eased to 9.9% in July from June’s 11%, while inflation for bread and cereals slowed to 13.1% from 15.5%.

Maize meal prices fell on average by 0.7% between June and July, while annual meat inflation declined for the fifth month in a row, easing to 5.1%.

While the annual rate for milk, eggs and cheese eased marginally from 14.4% to 14.1%, cheese prices climbed - with cheese spread prices up 19.5%, cheddar up 19%, and gouda up 16.6%.

Sugar prices were up as well. White sugar on average 20.8% and brown sugar 22.8% more expensive than a year ago. The sugar, sweets and desserts category recorded an annual inflation rate of 18.7%, up from 16.4% in June - its highest reading since May 2017.

The annual rate of inflation for alcoholic beverages also heated up, rising to 7.8% in July from 6.9% in June.

Statistics SA is currently surveying municipal tariffs. Based on its preliminary data, on average, households are paying 14.5% more for electricity, while water tariffs increased by 9.6% and property rates by 2.9%. A complete analysis will be included in August's consumer price index release.