South Africans are no closer to learning the truth about the $580 000 in cash that was stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's couch at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020, after the SA Reserve Bank wrapped up a year-long probe.

The central bank, which investigated whether there were any exchange control violations linked to the stolen foreign currency, found no evidence of wrongdoing by the president or Ntaba Nyoni Estates, the operating name for Phala Phala.