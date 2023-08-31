1h ago

Kganyago: 'Unfortunate' if Phala Phala probe creates impression it's okay to launder money

Jan Cronje
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
SA Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago has said it would be "unfortunate" if the bank's probe of $580 000 in cash stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm created the impression it was "okay to launder money". 

The money, which the bank has described as a "security deposit" for buying 20 buffalo, was stolen from under a couch cushion where it had been hidden in Ramaphosa's private residence in February 2020.  

The central bank governor was briefing Parliament a week after the SARB announced an internal probe had found no evidence that Ramaphosa or Phala Phala had broken foreign exchange laws. 

Read more on:
sa reserve banksarblesetja kganyagocyril ramaphosaphala phala
